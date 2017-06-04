LONDON, June 4 Prime Minister Theresa May
responded on Sunday to an attack in London which killed seven
people, declaring "enough is enough" and calling for a review of
Britain's counter-terrorism strategy.
Below is the full text of the statement:
Last night, our country fell victim to a brutal terrorist attack
once again. As a result I have just chaired a meeting of the
government’s emergency committee and I want to update you with
the latest information about the attack.
Shortly before 10:10 yesterday evening, the Metropolitan
Police received reports that a white van had struck pedestrians
on London Bridge. It continued to drive from London Bridge to
Borough Market, where 3 terrorists left the van and attacked
innocent and unarmed civilians with blades and knives.
All three were wearing what appeared to be explosive vests,
but the police have established that this clothing was fake and
worn only to spread panic and fear.
As so often in such serious situations, the police responded
with great courage and great speed. Armed officers from the
Metropolitan Police and the City of London Police arrived at
Borough Market within moments, and shot and killed the 3
suspects. The terrorists were confronted and shot by armed
officers within 8 minutes of the police receiving the first
emergency call.
Seven people have died as a result of the attack, in
addition to the 3 suspects shot dead by the police. Forty-eight
people are being treated in several hospitals across London.
Many have life-threatening conditions.
On behalf of the people of London, and on behalf of the
whole country, I want to thank and pay tribute to the
professionalism and bravery of the police and the emergency
services – and the courage of members of the public who defended
themselves and others from the attackers. And our thoughts and
prayers are with the victims and with their friends, families
and loved ones.
This is, as we all know, the third terrorist attack Britain
has experienced in the last 3 months. In March, a similar attack
took place, just around the corner on Westminster Bridge. Two
weeks ago, the Manchester Arena was attacked by a suicide
bomber. And now London has been struck once more.
And at the same time, the security and intelligence agencies
and police have disrupted 5 credible plots since the Westminster
attack in March.
In terms of their planning and execution, the recent attacks
are not connected. But we believe we are experiencing a new
trend in the threat we face, as terrorism breeds terrorism, and
perpetrators are inspired to attack not only on the basis of
carefully-constructed plots after years of planning and training
– and not even as lone attackers radicalised online – but by
copying one another and often using the crudest of means of
attack.
We cannot and must not pretend that things can continue as
they are. Things need to change, and they need to change in 4
important ways.
First, while the recent attacks are not connected by common
networks, they are connected in one important sense. They are
bound together by the single, evil ideology of Islamist
extremism that preaches hatred, sows division, and promotes
sectarianism. It is an ideology that claims our Western values
of freedom, democracy and human rights are incompatible with the
religion of Islam. It is an ideology that is a perversion of
Islam and a perversion of the truth.
Defeating this ideology is one of the great challenges of
our time. But it cannot be defeated through military
intervention alone. It will not be defeated through the
maintenance of a permanent, defensive counter-terrorism
operation, however skilful its leaders and practitioners. It
will only be defeated when we turn people’s minds away from this
violence – and make them understand that our values –
pluralistic, British values – are superior to anything offered
by the preachers and supporters of hate.
Second, we cannot allow this ideology the safe space it
needs to breed. Yet that is precisely what the internet – and
the big companies that provide internet-based services –
provide. We need to work with allied, democratic governments to
reach international agreements that regulate cyberspace to
prevent the spread of extremism and terrorist planning. And we
need to do everything we can at home to reduce the risks of
extremism online.
Third, while we need to deprive the extremists of their safe
spaces online, we must not forget about the safe spaces that
continue to exist in the real world. Yes, that means taking
military action to destroy ISIS in Iraq and Syria. But it also
means taking action here at home. While we have made significant
progress in recent years, there is – to be frank – far too much
tolerance of extremism in our country.
So we need to become far more robust in identifying it and
stamping it out – across the public sector and across society.
That will require some difficult and often embarrassing
conversations, but the whole of our country needs to come
together to take on this extremism – and we need to live our
lives not in a series of separated, segregated communities but
as one truly United Kingdom.
Fourth, we have a robust counter-terrorism strategy that has
proved successful over many years. But as the nature of the
threat we face becomes more complex, more fragmented, more
hidden, especially online, the strategy needs to keep up. So in
light of what we are learning about the changing threat, we need
to review Britain’s counter-terrorism strategy to make sure the
police and security services have all the powers they need.
And if we need to increase the length of custodial sentences
for terrorism-related offences, even apparently less serious
offences, that is what we will do.
Since the emergence of the threat from Islamist-inspired
terrorism, our country has made significant progress in
disrupting plots and protecting the public. But it is time to
say enough is enough. Everybody needs to go about their lives as
they normally would. Our society should continue to function in
accordance with our values. But when it comes to taking on
extremism and terrorism, things need to change.
As a mark of respect the 2 political parties have suspended
our national campaigns for today. But violence can never be
allowed to disrupt the democratic process. So those campaigns
will resume in full tomorrow. And the general election will go
ahead as planned on Thursday.
As a country, our response must be as it has always been
when we have been confronted by violence. We must come together,
we must pull together, and united we will take on and defeat our
enemies.
