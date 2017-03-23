LONDON, March 23 The man who launched
Wednesday's attack at parliament was born in Britain and known
to the intelligence services, Prime Minister Theresa May said on
Thursday.
"What I can confirm is that the man was British-born and
that some years ago he was once investigated by MI5 in relation
to concerns about violent extremism," she told lawmakers.
"He was a peripheral figure," she added. "The case is
historic, he was not part of the current intelligence picture."
She said there had been no prior intelligence of his intent
nor of the plot.
(Reporting by Elizabeth Piper and William James; editing by
Stephen Addison)