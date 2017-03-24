British Member of Parliament Tobias Ellwood shakes hands with an armed police officer as he arrives at the Houses of Parliament, following a recent attack in Westminster, London, Britain March 24, 2017. REUTERS/Darren Staples

LONDON British foreign affairs minister Tobias Ellwood greeted armed police at parliament on Friday, two days after he tried to revive an officer fatally stabbed in what security services believe was an Islamist-inspired attack.

Ellwood walked past floral tributes on the pavement to PC Keith Palmer and shook hands with an armed officer as he enetered the gates of parliament.

Ellwood, a former captain in the British army, received widespread public attention when he was pictured on Wednesday with blood on his face and hands after joining unsuccessful attempts to revive Palmer.

Palmer was one of four people killed by a lone attacker who ploughed a vehicle into tourists on a bridge and then ran through the gates of parliament armed with a knife. The attacker was shot dead by armed police officers.

