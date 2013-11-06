LONDON Nov 6 The partner of journalist Glenn
Greenwald, who brought leaks from former U.S. spy agency
contractor Edward Snowden to world attention, went to court on
Wednesday to challenge the legality of his detention by British
police in August.
David Miranda was held under anti-terrorism legislation and
questioned for nine hours when he landed at London's Heathrow
Airport en route from Berlin to Rio De Janeiro, Brazil.
After his return to Rio, Miranda filed a suit seeking the
return of materials seized from him by British authorities and a
High Court review of the basis for his detention.
Snowden's revelations about the extent of electronic
surveillance by the United States and its allies, sometimes of
each other, have embarrassed those countries but also, according
to the governments, given valuable information to enemies.
British authorities have said that items seized from Miranda
included electronic media containing 58,000 documents from the
U.S. National Security Agency, Snowden's former employer, and
from its British counterpart, Government Communications
Headquarters (GCHQ).
Arguing that Britain had misused anti-terrorism laws to
detain Miranda, he and Greenwald said in statements submitted to
the High Court that Britain wrongly equated journalism with
terrorism and improperly confiscated journalistic material.
"Responsible publication of sensitive material is not an act
of terrorism. And those involved in such work - the journalists
and those who assist them - are not involved in terrorist
activity," Greenwald said in his statement.
"It is irrational to suggest that sensitive material in the
hands of responsible journalists and their staff should be
equated with sensitive material in the hands of terrorists," he
added.
"Such suggestions reveal a disturbing misunderstanding of
the work that journalists do."
Miranda said he believed the British authorities had long
planned to stop him, with the aim of viewing the material
obtained from Snowden.
"They had always intended to detain me for some time,
because their primary purpose was to access material I was
carrying rather than to investigate or question me about
terrorism," Miranda said in his statement.
Miranda's lawyers who failed to stop the government
examining the data seized after Miranda's detention.
Britain said at the time that Snowden's leaks, published by
Britain's Guardian newspaper, the Washington Post and others,
had damaged national security and endangered lives.
Deputy National Security Adviser Oliver Robbins argued in
evidence submitted on Wednesday that British security services
had been obliged to ascertain whether the data being ferried by
Miranda was a threat to Britain's security.
"When it became apparent that Mr Miranda would be returning
to Brazil via Heathrow airport, the Security Service had a
national security duty to establish the nature of Mr Miranda's
activity, to gain an insight into what, if any, UK, classified
material Mr Miranda was carrying," he said in a statement.
The hearing was expected to last two days.
(Reporting by Costas Pitas; Editing by Kevin Liffey)