LONDON Feb 19 Britain's High Court has quashed
a legal challenge against the detention under anti-terrorism
laws of the partner of journalist Glenn Greenwald, who brought
leaks from former U.S. spy agency contractor Edward Snowden to
world attention.
David Miranda had appealed against his detention and
nine-hour questioning under anti-terrorism legislation last
August when he landed at London's Heathrow Airport en route from
Berlin to Rio De Janeiro, Brazil.
British authorities seized items from Miranda which they
said included electronic media containing 58,000 documents from
the U.S. National Security Agency, Snowden's former employer,
and from its British counterpart, Government Communications
Headquarters (GCHQ).
The High Court ruled on Wednesday that the detention of the
partner of the ex-Guardian newspaper reporter was lawful.
"In my judgment the Schedule 7 (of the Terrorism Act) stop
was a proportionate measure in the circumstances," said Judge
John Laws.
"Its objective was not only legitimate, but very pressing."
