LONDON, June 4 The leader of the UK Independence Party Paul Nuttall said on Sunday he would not be suspending election campaigning in the wake of the London Bridge attacks, four days before a national election.

Other parties have suspended campaigning after seven people were killed by militants who drove a van at high speed into pedestrians on London Bridge and then stabbed revellers in the nearby Borough Market area on Saturday.

"Disrupting our democracy is what the extremists want," said Nuttall, whose party is best-known for its anti-EU stance, on his Twitter account.

(Reporting by Elisabeth O'Leary, editing by Estelle Shirbon)