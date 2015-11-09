(Adds quote, date of defence spending review)
LONDON Nov 9 Britain's security agencies will
receive a significant boost to staff numbers as part of a
multi-pronged effort to stave off threats from terrorist
plotters, finance minister George Osborne said on Monday.
"I can confirm that over the next five years we will
substantially increase the number of people across all three
secret intelligence agencies who investigate, analyse and help
disrupt terrorists plots," he said in a speech.
Osborne added that Prime Minister David Cameron would
provide further details at the end of the government's defence
spending review on Nov. 23.
The Strategic Defence and Security Review is expected to set
out Britain's military capability priorities for the next five
years.
The government recently put forward new legislation that
would give intelligence agencies sweeping new powers including
the right to find out which websites people visit.
"As the nature of war, espionage and terrorism changes, we
must change with it. The internet, central to modern life,
provides new ways for our enemies to plan and act against us,"
Osborne said.
"The threat from terrorists, from extreme ideologies, needs
to be challenged head on", he said, adding that the "probable
fate" of a Russian plane that crashed in Egypt was a painful
reminder of that need.
Britain has said that it was "more likely than not" that a
bomb brought down the Russian plane shortly after it took off
from Sharm al-Sheikh, killing all 224 passengers and crew.
Islamic State militants fighting Egyptian security forces in
Sinai have claimed responsibility.
(Reporting by William James; writing by Estelle Shirbon;
editing by William Schomberg and Paul Sandle)