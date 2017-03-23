LONDON, March 23 British police were investigating a suspicious package found near Westminster on Thursday evening and some media reported officers had carried out a controlled explosion.

A spokesman for London's Metropolitan Police said they were investigating a suspicious package found on a road just up from where a man killed three people in an attack near parliament on Wednesday.

The spokesman declined to comment on a report carried by Sky News and others that police had carried out a controlled explosion on the package. (Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)