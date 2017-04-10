A single red rose is pictured in Westminster in front of the police helmet of PC Keith Palmer, the officer killed in the March 22 Westminster terror attack, ahead of his funeral at Southwark Cathedral in central London, Britain April 10, 2017. REUTERS/Ben Stansall/Pool

A police officer holds an order of service as he waits with colleagues for the coffin of PC Keith Palmer, the officer killed in the Westminster attack, to be carried into Southwark Cathedral for his funeral, in central London, Britain April 10, 2017. REUTERS/Frank Augstein/Pool

A police officer reacts outside Southwark Cathedral during the funeral of PC Keith Palmer, who was killed in the recent Westminster attack, in central London, Britain April 10, 2017. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

An onlooker reacts as the coffin of PC Keith Palmer, who was killed in the recent Westminster attack, is transported from the Palace of Westminster, where it laid overnight, to his funeral at Southwark Cathedral in central London, Britain April 10, 2017. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Nine year old Paul Warren, dressed as a police officer, stands in the street to watch the funeral processsion of PC Keith Palmer, the officer killed in the Westminster attack, in central London, Britain April 10, 2017. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Police officers line the street as the coffin of PC Keith Palmer, who was killed in the recent Westminster attack, is transported from the Palace of Westminster, where it laid overnight, to his funeral at Southwark Cathedral in central London, Britain April 10, 2017. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

The coffin of PC Keith Palmer, who was killed in the recent Westminster attack, is driven away after his funeral in Southwark Cathedral in central London, Britain April 10, 2017. The flowers on the hearse spell out 'NO 1 DADDY.' REUTERS/Neil Hall

The coffin of PC Keith Palmer, who was killed in the recent Westminster attack, is driven away after his funeral in Southwark Cathedral in central London, Britain April 10, 2017. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Pall bearers carry the coffin of PC Keith Palmer, the officer killed in the Westminster attack, out of Southwark Cathedral following his funeral, in central London, Britain April 10, 2017. REUTERS/Frank Augstein/Pool

Pall bearers carry the coffin of PC Keith Palmer, the officer killed in the Westminster attack, out of Southwark Cathedral following his funeral, in central London, Britain April 10, 2017. REUTERS/Frank Augstein/Pool

LONDON Thousands of police officers across Britain marked a two-minute silence on Monday to coincide with the funeral of Constable Keith Palmer who was killed in last month's attack outside parliament in London.

Palmer was fatally stabbed by Khalid Masood who had ploughed a rented car into pedestrians, killing five in total before he was shot dead.

Hundreds of uniformed officers lined the cortege route from a chapel at the parliament building where Palmer's body had lain overnight to Southwark Cathedral beside the River Thames.

A floral tribute on the hearse to the 48-year-old who was married with a daughter simply read: "No. 1 Daddy."

Among mourners at the cathedral was new London police chief Cressida Dick, on her first day in the role.

Sara Thornton, head of the National Police Chiefs' Council, told the BBC: "I don't think we will have ever seen a police funeral of this size..."

Palmer had not hesitated to act when confronted by a terrorist, she said.

"His bravery and his courage are something that all officers are very proud of," she added, "but also there is a tremendous sense of sadness and of loss."

Palmer's name was also added to the National Police Memorial, which records the names of those killed in the line of duty, during a ceremony in London.

