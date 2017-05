Armed police respond outside Parliament during an incident on Westminster Bridge in London, Britain March 22, 2017. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

LONDON British police said they were treating an incident in which a policeman was stabbed inside the perimeter of Britain's parliament building as a terrorist incident.

"Officers - including firearms officers - remain on the scene and we are treating this as a terrorist incident until we know otherwise," police said in a statement.

