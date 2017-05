Emergency services respond after an incident on Westminster Bridge in London, Britain March 22, 2017. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/Files

LONDON A police officer was among the people killed in an attack just outside Britain's parliament building, the BBC reported on Wednesday, quoting a lawmaker who provided medical assistance.

The officer died at the scene, the BBC said.

An assailant stabbed a policeman and was shot by police just outside Britain's parliament building in London on Wednesday in what police described as a "terrorist incident".

