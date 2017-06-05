LONDON, June 5 The three attacks carried out by
Islamist militants in Britain in the last three months have been
largely domestic plots and the majority of the threat facing the
country is not directed from overseas, London's police chief
said on Monday.
"All the recent attacks I think have a primarily domestic
centre of gravity," Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida
Dick told BBC radio.
"There are in the five that we have foiled and these three
recent attacks, in some of them there are undoubtedly
international dimensions. We will always be looking to see if
anything has been directed from overseas but I would say the
majority of the threat that we are facing at the moment does not
appear to be directed from overseas."
