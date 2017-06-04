LONDON, June 4 Eight police officers fired an
unprecedented number of bullets to stop three attackers in
London who appeared to be suicide bombers wearing explosive
vests, Britain's counter-terrorism police chief said on Sunday.
The three attackers drove a hired van into pedestrians on
London Bridge then ran into the bustling Borough Market area
where they stabbed numerous people. Seven died and 48 were taken
to hospital.
"Eight police firearms officers discharged their weapons ...
Our initial assesment is in the region of 50 rounds, in the
region of 50 bullets were fired by those eight officers. The
three attackers were shot dead," Rowley said.
(Reporting by Estelle Shirbon and William James; editing by Guy
Faulconbridge)