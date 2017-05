Armed police respond outside Parliament during an incident on Westminster Bridge in London, Britain March 22, 2017. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Members of the emergency services take an injured person away on a stretcher after an incident on Westminster Bridge in London, Britain March 22, 2017. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

LONDON British police said there had been an unspecified number of casualties including police officers in a "terrorist incident" close to Britain's Houses of Parliament on Wednesday.

"We know there are a number of casualties including police officers but at this stage we cannot confirm numbers or the nature of these injuries," Commander BJ Harrington told reporters.

"We received a number of different reports which included a person in the river, a car in collision with pedestrians and a man armed with a knife."

He said the acting head of London police, Craig Mackey, was being treated as a significant witness as he was at scene when the incident took place. He was not one of those injured.

(Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by Stephen Addison)