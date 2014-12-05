* UK watchdog backs spies over mass surveillance
By Michael Holden
LONDON, Dec 5 British spies did not break laws
guaranteeing human rights when they used mass monitoring
techniques revealed by former U.S. National Security Agency
contractor Edward Snowden, the country's surveillance watchdog
ruled on Friday.
A host of civil rights groups and privacy campaigners,
including Amnesty International and the American Civil Liberties
Union, had argued the tactics used by Britain's three security
agencies and disclosed by Snowden to the media last year did not
comply with the UK's Human Rights Act.
"The 'Snowden revelations' in particular have led to the
impression voiced in some quarters that the law in some way
permits the Intelligence Services carte blanche to do what they
will. We are satisfied that this is not the case," Britain's
Investigatory Powers Tribunal (IPT) said in its ruling.
Snowden caused an international uproar when he disclosed
details of the extent of surveillance and electronic monitoring
by the NSA and its British equivalent, the General
Communications Headquarters, or GCQA.
He told newspapers the NSA was mining the personal data of
users of Google, Facebook, Skype and other U.S.
companies under a secret programme codenamed Prism, while GCHQ
was accused of bypassing British laws by gaining access to
communications without proper authority.
GCHQ was also accused of tapping fibre-optic cables that
carry international phone and internet traffic and sharing the
data with the United States.
"We have ruled that the current regime, both in relation to
Prism and Upstream (another NSA programme) when conducted in
accordance with the requirements which we have considered, is
lawful and human rights-compliant," the IPT said.
Rachel Logan, legal adviser for Amnesty UK, said the
decision would be appealed to the European Court of Human
Rights.
"The government has managed to bluff their way out of this,
retreating into closed hearings and constantly playing the
'national security' card," she said.
"The government's entire defence has amounted to 'trust us'
and now the tribunal has said the same. Since we only know about
the scale of such surveillance thanks to Snowden, and given that
'national security' has been recklessly bandied around, 'trust
us' isn't enough."
The new head of GCHQ said last month the security services
needed greater access to Facebook and Twitter because
of their importance to militant groups, while spy chiefs have
argued Snowden's revelations have damaged their capabilities and
put operations at risk.
(Reporting by Michael Holden)