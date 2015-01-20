LONDON Jan 20 Intelligence agencies and
technology companies need to reach a new agreement on
data-sharing to prevent attacks like those in Paris earlier this
month becoming commonplace, the former head of Britain's foreign
intelligence service said on Tuesday.
John Sawers, speaking in public for the first time since
leaving the Secret Intelligence Service (SIS) in November, said
trust between governments and technology companies had been
shattered and needed to be rebuilt.
"There needs to be some new compact between the technology
companies and those who are responsible for security if we're
not to see events like we saw in Paris last week ... becoming
more and more features of our lives," Sawers said, also citing
recent security incidents in Yemen and Nigeria.
He blamed revelations by Edward Snowden, the former U.S. spy
agency contractor who disclosed details of the extent of
surveillance and electronic monitoring by the U.S. and Britain,
for the breakdown in trust.
The call for greater monitoring of online communications
carried out through companies like Facebook and Twitter
is a familiar one from intelligence officials. On
Sunday, a former head of the domestic intelligence service said
Britain's anti-terror laws were "not designed for the current
digital world" and no longer fit for purpose.
The issue has taken on greater political significance
following attacks by Islamist gunmen in Paris which killed 17
people. Britain is on its second-highest threat level, meaning
an attack is considered highly likely.
