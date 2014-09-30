LONDON, Sept 30 A British schoolgirl who has been missing for nearly a week could be on her way to join Islamist fighters in Syria after being radicalised, police said on Tuesday.

The 15-year-old from Bristol, identified in newspaper reports as Yusra Hussien, flew from Britain to Turkey from where she could be trying to get into Syria.

"There are indications she may have been radicalised but at the moment our priority is to find her before she crosses the border to Syria and make sure she is safe," Assistant Chief Constable Louisa Rolfe said in a statement.

Avon and Somerset police are working with the London-based Metropolitan Police and their network of international liaison officers to find Hussien, Rolfe added.

Several thousand Europeans have gone to Syria since the civil war against President Bashar al-Assad started three years ago.

The British government says at least 500 of its citizens are currently involved in the conflict in addition to 250 who have already returned.

