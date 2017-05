An air ambulance lands in Parliament Square during an incident on Westminster Bridge in London, Britain. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

EDINBURGH Scotland's parliament suspended its debate on authorising the government to seek a new independence referendum after Wednesday's attack on Britain's Houses of Parliament which police said they were treating as a terrorist incident.

The suspension was announced by the speaker of Holyrood, Ken Macintosh, after a policeman was stabbed, an assailant shot and several people injured in London.

(Reporting by Elisabeth O'Leary; editing by Stephen Addison)