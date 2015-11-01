LONDON Nov 1 Britain's government will present
a new bill to give security agencies the powers to track online
communications, but in a bid to win over critics interior
minister Theresa May said they would not get automatic access to
people's browsing history.
May told the BBC's Andrew Marr show on Sunday that the new
bill, to be presented in parliament on Wednesday, was "quite
different" from earlier plans to give police greater powers to
monitor communications and web activities that opponents dubbed
a "snoopers' charter".
She said the Investigatory Powers Bill would not include
automatic powers to go through people's browsing history and any
"intrusive" actions would be subject of "strong oversight
arrangements", in a nod to critics who said earlier plans would
trample over the public's right to privacy.
"It's about bringing the ability of our law enforcement and
security services to deal with the issues they are dealing with
... and bringing that forward into the digital age," she said.
She also said the new bill would not require communication
service providers in Britain to store third party data.
A debate about how to protect privacy while giving agencies
the powers they need in the digital age has raged since former
U.S. intelligence contractor Edward Snowden leaked details about
mass surveillance by British and U.S spies in 2013.
Britain's security chiefs argue they are facing a capability
gap because of technological advances, and say that their work
has been severely hampered by Snowden's disclosures.
But campaigners and civil rights groups have said Snowden's
disclosures about mass surveillance showed the authorities were
not respecting people's entitlement to privacy.
