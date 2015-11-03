LONDON Nov 3 Internet companies will have to
store customer usage data for up to a year according to a new
bill the British government will present to parliament on
Wednesday, local newspapers reported.
Britain's Investigatory Powers Bill, a renewed attempt to
give security agencies powers to track online communications,
will also tackle criticism from privacy campaigners by including
assurances that any access of so-called Internet connection
records would need judicial authorisation, the Guardian said.
A debate about how to protect privacy while giving agencies
the powers they need in the digital age has raged since former
U.S. intelligence contractor Edward Snowden leaked details about
mass surveillance by British and U.S spies in 2013.
Britain's security chiefs argue they are facing a capability
gap because of technological advances, and say that their work
has been severely hampered by Snowden's disclosures. But rights
campaigners say that Snowden's disclosures showed the
authorities were not respecting people's entitlement to privacy.
A spokeswoman for David Cameron said on Tuesday the British
prime minister saw the bill as "one of the most important pieces
of legislation during this parliament because it goes ... to the
heart of the government's duty to keep the British public safe."
"The prime minister underlined that this is about
maintaining the agencies' current capabilities, that this is
about the powers they need to keep us safe and about increasing
public confidence in what they do and the process."
On Sunday, Interior Minister Theresa May said the new bill
was "quite different" from earlier plans to give police greater
powers to monitor communications and web activities that
opponents dubbed a "snoopers' charter".
She said the Investigatory Powers Bill would not include
automatic powers to go through people's browsing history and any
"intrusive" actions would be subject of "strong oversight
arrangements".
One sticking point has been who gives that authorisation -
the minister or an independent judge.
The Guardian reported that May would try to strengthen the
oversight regime by replacing the current system of three
commissioners with a single "investigatory powers commissioner"
- a senior judge appointed by the prime minister.
The Telegraph newspaper said the bill would also retain
ministers' power to sign off on warrants for "instrusive
surveillance" - which may anger civil rights groups.
(Reporting by Elizabeth Piper and Kylie MacLellan; Editing by
Alan Crosby)