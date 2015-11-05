(Adds reaction from U.S. companies and groups)
By Michael Holden and Kate Holton
LONDON Nov 4 Britain unveiled plans on
Wednesday for sweeping new surveillance powers, including the
right to find out which websites people visit, measures
ministers say are vital to keep the country safe but which
critics denounce as an assault on freedoms.
Across the West, debate about how to protect privacy while
helping agencies operate in the digital age has raged since
former U.S. intelligence contractor Edward Snowden leaked
details of mass surveillance by British and U.S. spies in 2013.
Experts say part of the new British bill goes beyond the
powers available to security services in the United States.
The draft was watered down from an earlier version dubbed a
"snoopers' charter" by critics who prevented it reaching
parliament. Home Secretary Theresa May told lawmakers the new
document was unprecedented in detailing what spies could do and
how they would be monitored.
"It will provide the strongest safeguards and world-leading
oversight arrangements," she said. "And it will give the men and
women of our security and intelligence agencies and our law
enforcement agencies ... the powers they need to protect our
country."
They would be able to require communication service
providers (CSPs) to hold their customers' web browsing data for
a year, which experts say is not available to their U.S.
counterparts.
"What the British are attempting to do, and what the French
have already done post Charlie Hebdo, would never have seen the
light of day in the American political system," Michael Hayden,
former director of the U.S. National Security Agency and Central
Intelligence Agency, told Reuters.
May said that many of the new bill's measures merely updated
existing powers or spelled them out.
Police and spies' access to web use would be limited to
"Internet connection records" - which websites people had
visited but not the particular pages - and not their full
browsing history, she said.
"An Internet connection record is a record of the
communications service that a person has used - not a record of
every web page they have accessed," May said. "It is simply the
modern equivalent of an itemised phone bill."
ENCRYPTION
The Computer and Communications Industry Association, a
lobby group for Internet and telecoms firms including Google
, Microsoft Corp and Facebook Inc, said
the proposals were a concern.
"The bill is a setback for privacy rights and part of a
worrisome trend towards more governmental surveillance in Europe
while the United States is reforming its surveillance
practices," CCIA Europe Director Christian Borggre said.
May said there would be no new ban on encryption, but in its
guide to the bill, the Home office said there was an existing
requirement on CSPs "to maintain permanent interception
capabilities, including maintaining the ability to remove any
encryption applied by the CSP".
The bill would also place explicit obligations on service
providers to help intercept data and hack suspects' devices,
which U.S. experts said might defeat any encryption that
remains, such as the end-to-end encryption on Apple's iMessages.
As well as being able to carry out bulk interception of
communications data, the security services would be allowed to
perform "equipment interference", whereby spies take over
computers or smartphones to access their data.
Technology companies could be compelled to assist in that
process. Even if they cannot be ordered to provide an update
that would compromise equipment, said Kurt Opsahl, deputy
executive director of the Electronic Frontier Foundation, they
might be told not to issue an update that patches a security
flaw being exploited by the government.
"Equipment interference is a big one, because that
undermines trust in the products," said a U.S. industry trade
group's expert on the bill, asked to predict opposition from the
likes of Apple, Facebook and Google. "If it makes you hesitate
to update your iPhone software or use WhatsApp or Gmail, that's
a big deal for them."
In a statement, Yahoo Inc said it was especially
concerned that the law would extend to non-UK companies. It and
other companies did not respond to questions as they digest the
lengthy bill.
In a concession to privacy groups, May said there would be
jail penalties for anyone abusing the system and a two-tier
oversight system with senior judges with veto power reviewing
all the 2,800-odd ministerial-approved warrants issued each year
to allow suspects' emails and conversations to be intercepted.
Amnesty International said the powers would "take the UK
closer to becoming a surveillance state" and Shami Chakrabarti,
director of civil liberties group Liberty, said the bill
constituted "a breath-taking attack on the Internet security of
every man, woman and child".
The opposition Labour Party broadly supports the bill, but
veteran Labour lawmaker David Winnick said if the proposals were
passed without substantial amendments "it would be very
unfortunate and a bitter blow for civil liberties".
"I remain concerned, even if I am one of the few who do
remain concerned, about the excessive powers which will be given
to the security authorities in addition to what they already
have, though judicial involvement is better than no judicial
involvement," he told parliament.
Ministers and officials have argued that current British
laws governing surveillance powers are outdated, drafted in the
days before anyone anticipated the widespread use of social
media, leaving the police and security agencies unable to keep
up with technology used by terrorists and serious criminals.
In April last year, the European Court of Justice (ECJ)
struck down an EU directive requiring telecoms companies to
store communications data for up to two years because it
interfered with people's right to privacy.
Britain rushed through emergency legislation as a result,
but these measures were later ruled unlawful by London's High
Court, meaning the government must produce a replacement by the
end of next year.
After Snowden's disclosures, three major reviews cleared
British spies of acting illegally but all agreed the laws needed
an overhaul.
In unprecedented display, spy chiefs have invited
journalists into their headquarters to argue for new powers and
to try to reassure sceptics that they were not interested in
mass state surveillance of people's private lives.
They have also pointed out that private companies such as
Google or Facebook hold more data about individuals with less
oversight.
(Additional reporting by Elizabeth Piper and Kylie MacLellan in
London, Joseph Menn in San Francisco Mark Hosenball in
Washington; Editing by Alan Crosby, Philippa Fletcher and Ken
Wills)