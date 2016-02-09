LONDON Feb 9 The British government's planned
law to give spies and the police wide-ranging new surveillance
powers is rushed, does not do enough to protect people's privacy
and requires major change, a powerful committee of lawmakers
said on Tuesday.
Britain unveiled a Draft Investigatory Powers Bill in
November which would give agencies powers such as the right to
find out what websites people visited - arguing it was needed to
protect the public from terrorism, serious crime and paedophiles
in the digital age.
However human rights groups and privacy campaigners say the
powers risk infringing civil liberties and would allow the
authorities to carry out widespread snooping on the public.
Major tech companies have also voiced concern over the impact it
would have on their data security.
"Overall, the privacy protections are inconsistent and in
our view need strengthening," the report by parliament's
Intelligence and Security Committee said, describing the bill as
a "significant missed opportunity".
"The draft bill appears to have suffered from a lack of
sufficient time and preparation," it added, saying the bill
adopted a "rather piecemeal approach" to privacy protection
which it said should have formed the backbone to the draft
legislation.
(Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by Stephen Addison)