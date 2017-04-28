LONDON/WASHINGTON, April 28 A man arrested on
suspicion of planning a terrorist act on Thursday, carrying
knives near Prime Minister Theresa May's office, was on a ship
raided by Israeli soldiers in 2010, sources familiar with the
investigation have told Reuters.
The 27-year-old man was arrested by armed counter-terrorism
officers during a stop-and-search as part of an ongoing security
operation, British police said.
No one was injured in the incident and police said knives
had been recovered from the man, who was being monitored by
British intelligence agents and counter-terrorism officers.
He remains in custody on suspicion of terrorism offences and
possession of an offensive weapon.
Sources told Reuters on Friday the suspect was Khalid Omar
Ali from London.
Ali was on board the Mavi Marmara, part of a flotilla which
was challenging an Israeli naval blockade of the Gaza Strip when
it was intercepted by the Israeli Defence Forces in May 2010,
the sources, speaking on condition of anonymity, said.
Nine Turkish activists were killed in the raid.
However, one source close to the current investigation said
that investigators believed that Ali's involvement in the boat
protest was entirely separate from whatever might have led up to
Thursday's incident.
A man who is identified as Ali also features on a video on
an activist's website from 2010.
In the footage, he states he was among a group who said they
were held against their will by the captain of the Greek-managed
ship Strofades IV when they tried to take aid by sea from Libya
to Gaza some months after the Mavi Marmara incident.
He also talks about joining the Road to Hope convoy which
sought to take aid to Gaza in Nov. 2010 via Egypt.
