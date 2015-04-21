LONDON, April 21 Some technology and
communication firms are helping militants avoid detection by
developing systems that are "friendly to terrorists", Britain's
top anti-terrorism police officer said on Tuesday.
Mark Rowley, the national police lead for counter-terrorism,
said companies needed to think about their "corporate social
responsibility" in creating products that made it hard for the
authorities to access material during investigations.
"Some of the acceleration of technology, whether it's
communications or other spheres, can be set up in different
ways," Rowley told a conference in London.
"It can be set up in a way which is friendly to terrorists
and helps them ... and creates challenges for law enforcement
and intelligence agencies. Or it can be set up in a way which
doesn't do that."
Ever since former U.S. spy agency contractor Edward Snowden
disclosed the extent of surveillance by U.S. and British
security agencies in 2013, intelligence chiefs have said the
authorities' ability to monitor terrorism suspects had been
severely degraded.
Documents leaked by Snowden showed spies had harvested data
from the likes of Google, Yahoo and Microsoft, leading some
other firms to create new encryption and privacy products that
make it hard for agents to intercept communications.
"Snowden has created an environment where some technology
companies are less comfortable working with law reinforcement
and intelligence agencies and the bad guys are better informed,"
Rowley told Reuters after his speech.
"We all love the benefit of the internet and all the rest of
it, but we need their support in making sure that they're doing
everything possible to stop their technology being exploited by
terrorists. I'm saying that needs to be front and centre of
their thinking and for some it is and some it isn't."
He declined to identify which firms he was referring to.
Rowley's comments echo those made in January by John Sawers,
the former head of Britain's foreign intelligence service, who
said trust between technology firms and governments had been
shattered and needed to be rebuilt.
Prime Minister David Cameron has vowed to give the security
and intelligence services new powers to monitor Internet
communications should he win an election on May 7.
(Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by Stephen Addison)