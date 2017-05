Emergency services respond after an incident on Westminster Bridge in London, Britain March 22, 2017. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

LONDON Two people have died in Wednesday's incident near Britain's parliament, Sky News said on Twitter, citing unspecified sources.

Earlier it was reported that a woman had died and other people were being treated for "catastrophic" injuries after the attack in Westminster in London.

A policeman was stabbed, an assailant shot and several other people injured in what police said they were treating as a terrorist incident.

(Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Stephen Addison)