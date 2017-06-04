Emergency services attend to an incident near London Bridge in London, Britain, June 4, 2017. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

LONDON At least six people were killed by attackers near London Bridge on Saturday, police said.

Police said three attackers drove a vehicle into pedestrians on London Bridge and then stabbed people in Borough Market.

"Armed response officers then responded very quickly and bravely and confronted the three male suspects who were shot and killed on Borough Market," Mark Rowley, Britain's top anti-terrorism officer, said.

"Sadly, six people have died in addition to the three attackers shot by police," he said.

"The suspects had been confronted and shot by police within eight minutes of the first call. The suspects were wearing what looked like explosive vests but these were later established to be hoaxes," he said.

(Reporting by David Milliken and Paul Sandle, writing by Guy Faulconbridge)