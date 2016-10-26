British police said on Wednesday a man would appear in court on Thursday in connection with an incident last week in which a suspicious item was found on a London underground train.

The Metropolitan Police website said Damon Joseph Smith, 19, had been charged with possession of an explosive substance with intent to endanger life or cause serious injury.

British police carried out a controlled explosion on Oct. 20 at North Greenwich underground station, near the Canary Wharf financial district, on the suspect item found by staff on a train.

The 19-year-old is in custody and will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Thursday, police said.

Britain is on its second-highest threat level of "severe", meaning an attack is considered highly likely.

