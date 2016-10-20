LONDON Oct 20 British counter-terrorism police launched an investigation on Thursday after a suspicious item was found on a London underground train, saying they were keeping "an open mind" about the incident.

Police were called shortly after 1000 GMT after rail staff reported finding the item on a train at North Greenwich underground station, east of the Canary Wharf financial district and close to the O2 entertainment centre.

A controlled explosion was carried out to make the item safe and the station remained closed, police said. (Reporting by Michael Holden; editinig by Kate Holton)