ANKARA Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan called British Prime Minister Theresa May to express condolences for the attack in London and stressed that the two countries were partners in the fight against terrorism, sources in Erdogan's office said on Thursday.

Erdogan told May that Turkey was in full solidarity with the United Kingdom against terrorism that threatened international peace and security, the sources said.

