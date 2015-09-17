LONDON Britain urged the National Union of Students on Thursday not to undermine government efforts to prevent young Britons being radicalised on university campuses, criticising the body's opposition to new regulations against extremism.

The warning came days before new rules come into force that legally oblige higher education institutions to vet campus speakers and work with the government to prevent radicalisation of their students.

The reforms are being introduced amid fears that young Muslims are being radicalised on British campuses. Earlier this year the high-profile Islamic State militant known as 'Jihadi John' was unmasked as Mohammed Emwazi, a graduate of the University of Westminster.

"All public institutions have a role to play in rooting out and challenging extremism," Prime Minister David Cameron said ahead of the first meeting of an anti-extremism task force, which he was due to chair later on Thursday.

"It is not about oppressing free speech or stifling academic freedom, it is about making sure that radical views and ideas are not given the oxygen they need to flourish."

The government estimates that at least 700 people have travelled to support or fight for jihadist groups in Syria and Iraq, including several known to have studied at British universities.

The government wrote to the NUS, which represents student unions across the country, to challenge a motion passed by their members to oppose the government 'Prevent' anti-radicalisation programme.

"Universities represent an important arena for challenging extremist views and I know you would want to avoid a situation in which your organisation’s position was called into question," Universities Minister Jo Johnson wrote.

The letter cited comments by NUS officers criticising the Prevent programme, including one who called it a "racialised, Islamophobic witch-hunt".

Last year at least 70 events featuring hate speakers were held on campuses, the government’s newly-established Extremism Analysis Unit said. It named four London universities - Queen Mary, King’s College, SOAS and Kingston University - as those which had staged the most such events.

In response to the government letter, the NUS stated that union activities were outside the new regulations.

"NUS believes there are legitimate concerns about the impact the Counter Terrorism and Security Act will have on student welfare," a spokeswoman said in a statement.

"NUS is a campaigning organisation so our opposition to this agenda – based on both principled and practical concerns, and passed at our most recent National Conference - is both valid and appropriate."

