LONDON May 13 A delivery driver who plotted to
kill U.S. troops based in England by staging road accidents to
lure soldiers from their cars and then attack them with knives
and possibly a home-made bomb was jailed for life on Friday.
In a message to a suspected accomplice in Syria, Junead
Khan, 25, a supporter of the Islamic State (IS) militant group,
told how he had missed an opportunity to kill Americans on his
rounds in Bedfordshire, Norfolk and Cambridgeshire in central
and eastern England.
"When I saw these U.S. soldiers on the road it just looked
simple but I had nothing on me or would've got into an accident
with them and made them get out the car," he wrote.
In sentencing at London's Kingston Crown Court, Khan, who
was convicted last month of preparing terrorist acts and
planning to fight with IS in Syria, was jailed for life and told
he would serve at least 12 years in prison.
His uncle Shazib Khan, 23, who was also found guilty of
planning to join IS, was given a 13-year jail term.
Police said they had recovered British and U.S. flags stolen
from a diner near Junead Khan's home in Luton, north of London,
which they believe were potentially to be used for a symbolic
act during the attack.
"Junead Khan's ambition was to attack an innocent U.S.
soldier on our streets. He sought inspiration from terrorist
videos, bomb-making guides and contacts in Syria," said
Commander Dean Haydon, head of London police's Counter Terrorism
Command.
(Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by Stephen Addison)