Armed police officers secure the Carriage Gate entrance as they stand outside the Palace of Westminster, in central London, Britain June 16, 2017. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Police officers detain a man outside the Palace of Westminster, in central London, Britain June 16, 2017 in this picture obtained from social media. @johnaaront via REUTERS

LONDON British police fired a Taser stun gun at a man who reached for a knife outside parliament on Friday, police said.

"At 11:10hrs on Friday, 16 June, officers on routine duties near to the Carriage Gates entrance to the Palace of Westminster became aware of a man acting suspiciously," police said in a statement.

"The man reached for a knife, and police discharged a Taser," police said.

(Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)