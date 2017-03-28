LONDON The wife of the man who killed four people near the British parliament last week said on Tuesday she totally condemned the attack, offering her sympathy to his victims.

Khalid Masood drove a car through a crowd of pedestrians on Westminster Bridge on Wednesday, killing three and injuring about 50, then ran through the gates of parliament and fatally stabbed a police officer before he was shot dead.

"I am saddened and shocked by what Khalid has done," Rohey Hydara said in a statement. "I totally condemn his actions. I express my condolences to the families of the victims that have died, and wish a speedy recovery to all the injured."

(Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Michael Holden)