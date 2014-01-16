LONDON Jan 16 British police said they arrested
two women on Thursday on suspicion of being involved in
terrorism, one of them at Heathrow airport as she prepared to
take a flight to Istanbul.
The 26-year-old was detained at around 9:20 at Terminal Five
and taken to a police station. A large amount of cash was also
seized, police said in a statement.
Five hours later, a second woman, aged 27, was arrested at
an address in northwest London.
Both women were held on suspicion of being involved in the
commission, preparation and instigation of acts of terrorism,
the statement said.
Both arrests were intelligence-led and not in response to
any immediate threat or risk, it added.
Detectives were searching two addresses in north and
northwest London under Terrorism Act.
No further details were immediately available.
