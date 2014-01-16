LONDON Jan 16 British police said they arrested two women on Thursday on suspicion of being involved in terrorism, one of them at Heathrow airport as she prepared to take a flight to Istanbul.

The 26-year-old was detained at around 9:20 at Terminal Five and taken to a police station. A large amount of cash was also seized, police said in a statement.

Five hours later, a second woman, aged 27, was arrested at an address in northwest London.

Both women were held on suspicion of being involved in the commission, preparation and instigation of acts of terrorism, the statement said.

Both arrests were intelligence-led and not in response to any immediate threat or risk, it added.

Detectives were searching two addresses in north and northwest London under Terrorism Act.

No further details were immediately available.

