LONDON, April 20 At a college in the English
town of Rugby, a somewhat unusual polo match is taking place.
Instead of galloping horses and riders, the players hit the ball
with a mallet - from a Segway.
Described as a cross between polo and hockey on a motorised
scooter with oversized wheels, Segway Polo is a modern take on
the usually fast-paced sport long embraced by the elite.
Britain hosted its first international Segway Polo
tournament at the weekend in an event that drew teams from
countries including Germany, Finland, Barbados and Britain.
Amid cheers from the crowd, players spun around on their
two-wheelers and zapped down the sports fields of Rugby College
at a maximum speed of 12.5 miles per hour to try for goals.
"To be a great player you've got to be relaxed, it's all
about being smooth, relaxed, a good eye for the ball and take
your time," Mark Weller, a player and organiser, said.
"It's a very friendly sport generally but there are a few
teams when they meet again for their fifth, sixth time, tempers
can flare a little bit."
Each team played seven games with the top two going through
to an all-German final in which "Balver Mammuts" beat "The Funky
Move Turtles" 2-1.
Segway scooters have grown increasingly popular and the
sport has a growing fan base, including longtime Segway Polo
player, Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak.
