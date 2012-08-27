LONDON Aug 28 Business in Britain's service
sector shrank between June and August and confidence dwindled as
firms reported a lack of demand, a survey showed on Tuesday,
suggesting that any recovery from recession will be long and
arduous.
Britain's economic slump deepened in the second quarter and
business surveys, such as the latest quarterly poll by the
Confederation of British Industry (CBI), bode ill for
economists' hopes of a modest rebound in the third quarter.
Firms across both the consumer services and business and
professional services sub-sectors said that their business
volumes and values fell either at a broadly steady or sharper
pace than in the previous three months, the CBI reported.
Service providers' confidence slumped to the lowest level
since November 2011 and companies expected business to weaken
further in the next three months, the CBI said.
"Conditions in the service sector have not improved as
expected this quarter, with firms now more negative about the
overall business situation than they were three months ago,"
said Anna Leach, head of economic analysis at the business
lobby.
Businesses had hoped for a boost from the London Olympics,
which took place between July 27 and August 12.
The survey showed that consumer service firms such as
hotels, travel agents and restaurants reported a slower decline
in business than did business and professional service
companies, such as accountancy, law and marketing firms.
Official data showed on Friday that between April and June
wider services output, which accounts for three quarters of the
economy, edged down by 0.1 percent compared to the previous
quarter.
The CBI interviewed 196 firms between between July 27 and
Aug. 15.