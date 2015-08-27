LONDON Aug 28 Growth across British services
companies surged in August, adding to signs that the strong pace
of economic upturn has continued into the second half of this
year, a business survey showed on Friday.
The Confederation of British Industry's (CBI) survey showed
the biggest influx of work for business and professional
services companies since records started in 1998, while
conditions for consumer services companies also improved.
"After a weaker start to the year, the UK services sector is
now seeing healthy growth across the board with firms becoming
more profitable, driven by a surge in business volumes," said
Rain Newton-Smith, director of economics at the CBI.
"Companies are still looking to invest in people and
capital, especially in IT which will help them exploit new
technology and boost productivity," she added.
Official figures for the third quarter, due later on Friday,
are expected to confirm Britain's economy grew 0.7 percent
quarter-on-quarter in the April-June period.
Still, worries linger that Britain relies too heavily on its
services sector and big-spending consumers to drive economic
growth.
Manufacturing activity has disappointed over the past year
and Britain's trade performance has largely dragged on growth,
last quarter aside.
