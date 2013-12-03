LONDON Dec 3 Manil Suri has won the annual Bad
Sex in Fiction award for a scene in his novel "The City of Devi"
describing a sexual encounter in terms of exploding supernovas
and streaking superheroes, Britain's Literary Review said on
Tuesday.
The prize, which has been bestowed by the magazine every
year since 1993, aims to draw attention to "crude, badly
written, or perfunctory use of passages of sexual description in
contemporary novels, and to discourage it".
Suri, a dual American and Indian citizen, joins an
illustrious list of past winners including John Updike, Norman
Mailer, Tom Wolfe and Sebastian Faulks.
The Literary Review said the judges were won over by the
climax of an extended sex scene in The City of Devi involving
all three main characters.
"Surely supernovas explode that instant, somewhere, in some
galaxy. The hut vanishes, and with it the sea and the sands -
only Karun's body, locked with mine, remains," wrote Suri, who
as well as a novelist is a professor of mathematics.
"We streak like superheroes past suns and solar systems, we
dive through shoals of quarks and atomic nuclei. In celebration
of our breakthrough fourth star, statisticians the world over
rejoice."
The City of Devi is Suri's third novel. He has previously
won the Barnes and Noble Discover Prize, been shortlisted for
the PEN/Faulkner Award and longlisted for the Booker Prize.
Based in the United States, Suri was unable to collect his
award at a ceremony in London but a representative of
Bloomsbury, his British publisher, accepted it on his behalf.
"In accepting this award we challenge everyone to make up
their own mind ... As Jane Austen observed: 'One half of the
world cannot understand the pleasures of the other.' Which half
are you in?" Bloomsbury said in a statement.
