LONDON Jan 7 The UK's Serious Fraud Office has
asked the government for an extra 21.14 million pounds ($30.9
million) to meet urgent cash needs as it pursues some of its
most complex investigations, such as an inquiry into alleged
financial benchmark rigging.
The SFO, which investigates and prosecutes top drawer and
multi-national fraud, bribery and corruption, has now asked the
government for a near-doubling of its funding for this financial
year after requesting an extra 10 million pounds last June.
The SFO's biggest and costliest cases have included the
investigation into the alleged manipulation of Libor (London
interbank offered rate), which to date has yielded one guilty
plea and one 14-year sentence, reduced to 11 years on appeal.
Six individuals remain on trial and five others are awaiting
trial next month on Libor-related charges.
In an off-shoot of that investigation, 11 former Deutsche
Bank, Barclays and Societe Generale
bankers resident in seven different countries will on
Monday be formally charged with alleged Euribor (Euro interbank
offered rate) interest rate rigging offences at London's
Westminster Magistrates' Court.
The agency does not announce all its investigations. But
other inquiries announced more recently include the alleged
manipulation of the $5 trillion-per-day foreign exchange market,
accounting irregularities at retailer Tesco and an
inquiry into the conduct of Bank of England liquidity auctions.
The SFO, which operates on an annual core budget of around
33.8 million pounds, can request "blockbuster funding" if the
cost of cases exceeds a percentage of its budget.
"The Director (of the SFO, David Green) has said he is
confident that the SFO, with blockbuster funding, has access to
sufficient resource to conduct its very challenging and complex
work," the agency said in an emailed statement on Thursday.
Legal experts have criticised a funding method they argue
could lead to political interference with cases that can concern
influential blue-chip British companies. Its current case load
includes inquiries into Barclays, Rolls-Royce
and GSK.
The SFO's Green has said that while the arrangement is not
perfect, it "does the job".
