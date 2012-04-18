(Clarifies SFO abbreviation in headline to 'UK fraud office')

LONDON, April 18 Phillippa Williamson, chief executive of Britain's Serious Fraud Office (SFO), has stepped down just days before a new head takes up the reins as the government probes how the agency operates.

Williamson had been with the SFO for nearly four years and reported to Director Richard Alderman, who retires on Friday and whose replacement, David Green, has already been announced.

Her sudden departure will add to the sense of upheaval at the agency as Britain investigates how what was once dubbed the "Seriously Flawed Office" by detractors, operates and selects which cases to fight.

It has faced persistent criticism over the way it handled some cases and for dropping a slew of credit crisis probes without prosecution.

The Financial Times reported in February that the SFO had admitted "very regrettable errors" in its investigation of property tycoon Vincent Tchenguiz, who was cleared of any potential charges.

"It has been a privilege to lead the SFO through a period of exceptional change during challenging times," Williamson said in a statement. (Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)