LONDON Dec 11 Britain's leading fraud
prosecutor said on Wednesday it would launch a full review of
the circumstances that led to the collapse of the high-profile
corruption trial of British Canadian businessman Victor
Dahdaleh.
"As with all our casework, the SFO (Serious Fraud Office)
will undertake a full review of the circumstances of this case
with a view to learning any lessons that can be applied to
future cases," the agency said in an emailed response to
questions.
The SFO on Tuesday called off the prosecution of Dahdaleh,
who was accused of paying some $67 million in bribes to former
managers of Aluminium Bahrain (Alba), including a
member of Bahrain's royal family, in return for a cut of
contracts worth over $3 billion.
But the agency said there was no longer a realistic prospect
of a conviction after two key witnesses from the United States
refused to attend the UK trial and face cross-examination and a
key witness changed his evidence.
The sudden collapse of Dahdaleh's trial, which began on Nov.
5 and had been expected to run into 2014, follows other
high-profile failures by the SFO that has put the agency under
pressure to deliver some significant convictions.
Notable SFO successes, such as last year's conviction of
fraudster Asil Nadir 19 years after he fled the UK, have been
eclipsed by failures, such as a botched probe into the Tchenguiz
property moguls that left it nursing a 300 million pound ($493
million) damages claim.
The collapse of the Dahdaleh case is the latest blow to SFO
head David Green, who has been tasked with restoring confidence
in the cash-strapped agency by bringing top criminals and
companies to book after a period of mismanagement that has left
its reputation in tatters.