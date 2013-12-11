By Kirstin Ridley
LONDON Dec 11 Britain's leading fraud
prosecutor is launching a full review of the circumstances that
led to the collapse of a high-profile corruption trial that has
embarrassed an agency attempting to restore confidence in its
crime-busting abilities.
A day after the Serious Fraud Office (SFO) called off the
prosecution of British Canadian businessman Victor Dahdaleh, the
agency underlined the high-risk nature of the complex,
cross-border cases it pursues.
"As with all our casework, the SFO will undertake a full
review of the circumstances of this case with a view to learning
any lessons that can be applied to future cases," it said in an
emailed response to questions.
The SFO on Tuesday called off the prosecution of Dahdaleh,
who was accused of paying some $67 million in bribes to former
managers of Aluminium Bahrain (Alba), including a
member of Bahrain's royal family, in return for a cut of
contracts worth over $3 billion.
But after two key witnesses from the United States refused
to attend the UK trial and face cross-examination and a key
witness changed his evidence, the agency said there was no
longer a realistic prospect of a conviction.
The sudden collapse of the trial, which began on Nov. 5 and
had been expected to run into 2014, is the latest blow to the
cash-strapped SFO which narrowly avoided being swallowed up by
a new FBI-style body by Home (Interior) Secretary Theresa May in
2011.
Notable SFO successes, such as last year's conviction of
fraudster Asil Nadir 19 years after he fled the UK, have been
eclipsed by failures, such as a botched probe into the Tchenguiz
property moguls that left it nursing a 300 million pound ($493
million) damages claim.
SFO head David Green, who took over as director in April
2012, has been tasked with restoring confidence in the agency by
bringing top criminals and companies to book after a period of
mismanagement that has left its reputation in tatters.
But he faces greater challenges than the aborted
Dahdaleh case.
He has staked his reputation on the success of "top tier"
investigations, such as a global inquiry into the manipulation
of interest rate benchmarks such as Libor (London Interbank
Offered Rate).
A key suspect in that case returns to court in London next
Tuesday. Tom Hayes, a former UBS and Citigroup
trader, allegedly conspired with 22 staff from at least 10 banks
and brokerages to rig rates between 2006 and 2010.
"It (the Dahdaleh case) obviously doesn't help the SFO at
all - but I don't see it as the straw that breaks the camel's
back," said Alistair Graham, a partner at law firm Mayer Brown.
"The big test will be Libor and on the outcome of the
Tchenguiz case - those are the real issues. This is a wound, but
it is not a fatal wound."