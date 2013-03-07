By Kirstin Ridley
| LONDON, March 7
LONDON, March 7 The former head of Britain's
Serious Fraud Office (SFO) was on Thursday accused of running a
"sloppy and slovenly" operation and agreeing exotic senior staff
packages and payoffs with scant regard to the public purse or
proper procedure.
In a public grilling into exit payments to three top
executives, parliamentarians told Richard Alderman, who left the
agency last April, it was unacceptable that his former CEO
Phillippa Williamson ran up 27,600 pounds ($41,600) in one year
in UK travel and hotel costs.
The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) parliamentary spending
watchdog also voiced outrage at Alderman's reliance on informal
notes and conversations before paying three top executives a
total of around 1 million pounds in payoffs -- and questioned
whether Williamson was an old friend.
The hearing heaped further embarrassment on the agency,
which has struggled to restore faith in its fraud-fighting
capabilities since a botched probe into property moguls Vincent
and Robert Tchenguiz left it fighting a 300 million pound ($452
million) damages claim.
Alderman conceded he had worked with Williamson previously,
prompting PAC Chairwoman Margaret Hodge to exclaim: "It is
shocking. It is just shocking -- against every principle about
how public services should be run."
"It looks like you took the decisions yourself, you decided
the packages yourself, you decided you didn't need written
agreement -- had a natter on the phone," she said.
"This is sloppy, this is slovenly and there is not one iota
of contrition about you," said Conservative lawmaker Stewart
Jackson.
Alderman also came to blows with current SFO boss David
Green, who denied the existence of written evidence that
government lawyers had recommended the departure of Williamson,
former chief capability officer Chris Bailes and ex technology
head Ian McCall so he could bring in his own team.
"Mr Alderman is most welcome to come to the SFO to have
access to papers from his time in the office," said Green, who
was also called as a witness into the hearing.
Green conceded he had overhauled the agency since he took
over and that the positions of chief executive and chief
capability officer no longer existed.
Alderman said he did not realise he should have sought
permission before offering an extra 5,000 pound initial
settlement.
He said he feared a lawsuit after being told by his Human
Resources colleague that Williamson and Bailes had instructed an
employment lawyer.
"If I should have gone to Treasury for approval of 5,000
pounds ... I'm very sorry," he said.
Despite no written evidence of any pending legal suit, that
sum was raised to 15,000 pounds to settle further claims,
including "malicious allegations", he said.
Williamson has already received that payment, while Bailes
has yet to do so.
Green, who has been told the ex gratia payment for Bailes is
enforceable, said the finance ministry had nevertheless blocked
it and welcomed advice from the committee.
"Get the money out of Mr Alderman," Hodge said.
($1 = 0.6643 British pounds)
(Editing by David Cowell)