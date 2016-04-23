By Roberta Rampton and Sarah Young
LONDON, April 23 U.S. President Barack Obama
marked the 400th anniversary of Shakespeare's death on Saturday
by visiting the Globe theatre for a 10-minute performance of a
scene from Hamlet, where the Danish prince poses the question:
"To be or not to be".
The Globe, with its timbered, white-washed curved-walls, is
London's best-loved monument to the Bard, famous for its
open-air performances of the works of England's greatest
playwright.
With the sun illuminating the theatre's wooden stage through
the open roof, Obama was treated to a short private performance
and entertained by a troupe of actors playing violins,
mandolins, an accordion and penny whistles.
"That was wonderful. I don't want it to stop," Obama said of
the tale of the melancholy prince before shaking hands with the
actors.
The visit was something of a pilgrimage for the 44th
President of the United States who has named Shakespeare's
tragedies as among the top three books that have inspired him.
According to a 2008 interview he gave to Rolling Stone, the
other two works were Toni Morrison's "Song of Solomon" and
Ernest Hemingway's "For Whom the Bell Tolls".
In 2011, he quoted from one of those Shakespeare tragedies,
Richard II, as he toasted Queen Elizabeth II: "To this blessed
plot, this Earth, this realm, this England."
The Globe, the only building in London with permission to
have a thatched roof, opened in 1997 and is a replica of the
original theatre which was situated a few hundred yards from
today's Globe. That theatre, partly-owned by Shakespeare, burned
to the ground in 1613.
The president might have caught a glimpse of some of the
other 400th anniversary celebrations as he arrived at the Globe,
which has been surrounded by screens along the river that are
showing short films of each of Shakespeare's 37 plays.
The celebrations of the Bard's life will culminate in the
full performance of Hamlet at the Globe later on Saturday,
played by actors who return to London after a two-year tour that
has taken in 189 countries.
"Shakespeare's genius captivated and changed the world and
men and women across England continue to do that today," Prime
Minister David Cameron said.
"His words about this nation 'this precious stone set in the
silver sea' remain as potent as the day he wrote them," Cameron
said, quoting from Richard II.
(Writing by Sarah Young; editing by Guy Faulconbridge and Susan
Fenton)