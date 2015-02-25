LONDON Feb 25 British shale gas firm Cuadrilla
hit another obstacle to getting the gas out of the ground when a
local council refused it a permit on Wednesday for a site where
it wanted to take geological measurements.
Lancashire County Council in northwest England said it had
rejected Cuadrilla's request for a three-year extension of a
planning permit at its Grangehill site, where no hydraulic
fracturing, or fracking, was planned to take place.
The rejection is the latest sign that local authorities are
increasingly reluctant to grant shale gas development permits
after the same council's officials last month recommended two
other Cuadrilla shale gas applications should be rejected.
Environmental groups are strongly opposed to shale fracking
which they claim can contaminate groundwater supplies and
trigger earth tremors.
Growing public concern was underlined over the past weeks by
the Scottish and Welsh governments both imposing planning
moratoria on shale gas fracking.
"We are perplexed and disappointed by the decision," said
Cuadrilla regarding Wednesday's permit rejection.
"We are awaiting clarification from the council before
deciding on next steps."
The council, which confirmed the decision, did not
immediately provide its reasons for the rejection.
(Reporting by Karolin Schaps; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)