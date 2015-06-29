LONDON, June 29 British officials on Monday
rejected another Cuadrilla Resources shale gas project in
northwest England on the grounds of visual and noise impact,
just four days after refusing a different shale gas planning
application.
Cuadrilla's project at Preston New Road near Blackpool could
have become one of Britain's first shale gas production sites,
but the permit refusals demonstrate strong local opposition to
unconventional gas production.
Britain is estimated to have substantial amounts of shale
gas trapped in underground rocks and the national government has
been supportive of developing these reserves to counter
declining North Sea oil and gas output.
However, progress has been slow because of local opposition
to hydraulic fracturing -- or fracking -- due to environmental
and health concerns.
