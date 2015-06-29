(Adds David Cameron spokesman comment, background)
By Karolin Schaps and Susanna Twidale
LONDON, June 29 British local government
officials rejected a fracking project in northwest England on
Monday, dealing a blow to Britain's shale gas sector that is
supported by Prime Minister David Cameron's government.
Officials at Lancashire County Council spurned a planning
application lodged by Cuadrilla Resources, saying the project
would have an unacceptable visual and noise impact.
The unexpected refusal came four days after the same
officials rejected another Cuadrilla shale gas application,
showing the strength of local opposition to unconventional gas
production.
"We are surprised and disappointed," Cuadrilla said in a
statement, adding it was considering whether to appeal.
The application had largely been expected to go through
after the council's advisors had recommended approval.
"This decision is a serious setback for shale gas in the UK
and many must be wondering if it can ever reach production
phase," said John Williams, senior principal consultant at Poyry
Management Consulting.
The refusal is a direct rebuff to Cameron's pledge to go
"all out" for shale in a bid to replicate some of the success
the Unites States have had in tapping shale gas resources to
bring down energy prices.
"We respect the planning process," Cameron's official
spokeswoman told reporters on Monday. "We will keep looking at
how we can continue to develop this industry in the UK."
The government has already promised 100,000 pounds in
compensation funding for local communities as well as a share of
revenue raised from shale gas sales.
Only one shale gas well in Britain has been hydraulically
fractured. The Cuadrilla project near Blackpool, northwest
England, was abandoned after it triggered an earth tremor that
resulted in an 18-month ban on fracking, lifted in 2012.
Since then, only three shale gas fracking applications have
been made, two by Cuadrilla, which have now been refused, and
one by energy company Third Energy.
Britain is estimated to have substantial amounts of shale
gas trapped in underground rocks and the national government has
supported developing these reserves to counter declining North
Sea oil and gas output.
The country is seen as Europe's main driver for shale gas
development after other countries with large resources, such as
France and Germany, have banned the technology.
Environmental campaigners, who are concerned about hydraulic
fracturing, or fracking, contaminating groundwater resources and
triggering earth tremors, welcomed the decision.
"This decision is a Waterloo for the fracking industry and a
triumph for local democracy," said Daisy Sands, Greenpeace UK
energy and climate campaigner.
The decision weighed on shares of rival IGas which
saw its stock trade down 9 percent at 1120 GMT. Shares in Egdon
Resources, which has growing shale gas ambitions, were
down 4 percent.
(Additional reporting by William James; Editing by Mark
Heinrich and David Evans)