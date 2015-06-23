LONDON, June 23 British officials have adjourned
until Wednesday the process for deciding on whether to grant
shale gas firm Cuadrilla a project planning permit in northwest
England.
If approved, the shale gas project at Preston New Road near
Blackpool could become Britain's first producing shale gas site.
Officials at Lancashire County Council deferred a decision
to Wednesday as they ran out of time whilst hearing evidence
that included testimonials from local residents and businesses.
The meeting will resume at 0900 GMT on Wednesday.
The officials will decide whether to grant a second shale
gas planning application submitted by Cuadrilla on Thursday.
"This week will see one of the most significant milestones
in the development of the nascent UK shale gas industry," said
Hamish McArdle, partner at law firm Baker Botts, who has advised
shale gas companies.
Britain is estimated to have substantial amounts of gas
trapped in underground shale formations and the national
government has been supportive of developing these reserves to
counter declining North Sea oil and gas output.
However, progress has been slow because of local opposition
to hydraulic fracturing - or fracking - due to environmental
concerns.
(Reporting by Karolin Schaps; Editing by Greg Mahlich)