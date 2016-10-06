LONDON Oct 6 The British government approved
one of two Cuadrilla shale gas fracking permits on Thursday,
using new powers that allow it to overturn a local government
decision against the permits made last year.
Britain's Department for Communities and Local Government
said it was also minded to approve the second permit but has
asked for further evidence on road safety.
In mid-2015, Lancashire County Council rejected Cuadrilla's
requests to carry out fracking, saying the work would cause too
much traffic and noise.
Soon after, Britain gave its communities minister power to
directly approve shale gas permits.
Britain is estimated to have substantial amounts of shale
gas trapped in underground rocks and the government is
supportive of extracting these resources to help offset
declining North Sea oil and gas output.
Australia's AJ Lucas holds a large stake in
Cuadrilla.
(Reporting by Karolin Schaps and Susanna Twidale; Additional
reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Susan Thomas)