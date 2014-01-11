LONDON Jan 11 France's Total is set
to become the first major oil company to invest in Britain's
nascent shale gas industry, sources said, boosting hopes for a
pick-up in exploration to help assess the commerciality of the
resource.
Total will on Monday announce a deal to commit 30 million
pounds ($50 million) to drilling for shale gas in Lincolnshire
in central England, two sources familiar with the matter told
Reuters, confirming details published in the Telegraph
newspaper.
The French giant, worth about 103 billion euros ($141
billion), will partner with smaller explorers Dart Energy
, Egdon Resources, IGas and eCORP, on
two exploration licences.
Geological studies show Britain to have large shale reserves
which could reverse a rising dependency on energy imports, but
more drilling is needed to see whether the deposits are
economic.
Britain's government has thrown its weight behind shale gas
exploration despite strong local and environmental opposition to
the extraction practice of hydraulic fracturing, or fracking,
used to develop shale and unconventional gas blocks.
Total said last year that it would be interested in signing
up for a position in Britain's shale gas resources, and its
entry will follow that of two large utilities, France's GDF Suez
and Britain's Centrica in 2013 who both agreed
deals in 2013.
Total, eCorp and Dart could not immediately be reached for
comment while Egdon and IGas declined to comment.